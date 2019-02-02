James Harrison Says Antonio Brown Could End Up Staying With Steelers

James Harrison Antonio Brown Could Stay W/ PIT ... 'There's Still a Chance'

Don't call curtains on Antonio Brown's Steelers career just yet -- the NFL superstar could still end up staying put in Pittsburgh ... so says his good friend, James Harrison.

We spoke with the ex-NFL star outside Shaq's Fun House in ATL about his old team's drama ... and he says if A.B. and Art Rooney II can have a sit-down together ... there's a chance they can fix their relationship.

Of course, Rooney told reporters it was "hard to envision" Brown being on the Steelers next season ... and Antonio has shown interest in playing for other teams on social media.

But, Harrison doesn't think the damage is beyond repair ... and thinks both sides can work it out.

Harrison also reveals when that exclusive interview with A.B. is going down ... and weighs in on Le'Veon Bell's status in Steel City.