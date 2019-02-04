Emmanuel Sanders Throws More Shade At Antonio Brown

Emmanuel Sanders Throws More Shade At Antonio Brown

"Who's Antonio Brown?"

That's the latest shade from Emmanuel Sanders to AB ... and yeah, their beef clearly ain't dead yet.

ICYMI -- Sanders and the Steelers superstar have gone back-and-forth over the last month ... all stemming from Brown's issues in Pittsburgh.

Sanders ripped AB's season-ending antics on an appearance on NFL Network in mid-January ... saying Brown's actions were disrespectful to his teammates AND to Steelers ownership.

Brown fired back on Twitter ... Sanders responded -- and the full-blown beef was on.

The barbs had quieted down over the last couple weeks -- so, we had to ask Sanders when we got him out at the Super Bowl if the rift with AB was dead.

"Who's Antonio Brown?" the Broncos WR replied.

Safe to say ... Denver probably ain't gonna be in the running to trade for Antonio this offseason.