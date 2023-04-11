Antonio Brown Sued By Celeb Jeweler For $1.1 Million

A celeb jeweler who's become famous for providing diamond pieces to high-profile athletes like Floyd Mayweather is suing Antonio Brown ... claiming the ex-NFL star owes him over $1 million.

Shuki International spelled out the allegations against the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles this week ... claiming he gave Brown several pieces of jewelry back in 2022, under the promise that AB would pay him $1,095,000 for it all.

The problem ... according to the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports, Brown never paid up.

Among the items that Shuki said he gave Brown included Shuki's famous "Shuki International" diamond fingers -- which the jeweler said cost $500K apiece.

Shuki also said he hooked Brown up with a rose gold black diamond version of the finger piece, a white gold chain, and a ring.

According to the suit, Brown got at least some of the items on Feb. 24, 2022 ... and agreed to pay the nearly $1.1 million price tag for it all by Dec. 1, 2022.

Shuki's attorney, Steven H. Stone, tells us the jeweler is expected to address the claims publicly later this week.

Play video content 3/4/22 TMZSports.com

What's interesting ... we actually got Shuki out in L.A. days after he said he gave one of the fingers to Brown in March '22 -- and he seemed pleased with how AB was handling it all. What's even more interesting, Brown -- who's become a rapper following his NFL days -- has a song titled "Shuki Diamonds" ... a track he put out last year to pay homage to the celeb jeweler.

In fact, the two have actually hit the stage in the past year to perform the song together.