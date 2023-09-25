Antonio Brown Compares Steelers O.C. To Hitler ... 'Adolf Canada'

Antonio Brown has seen enough of Matt Canada's offense in Pittsburgh -- the controversial ex-NFL superstar just unloaded on the Steelers coach in a social media rant ... wildly comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

AB has been an outspoken critic of Canada recently ... ripping his former team over its scoring struggles this season, and even throwing out his interest in replacing the current offensive coordinator.

Brown continued his public bashing on Monday ... sharing a picture of Canada with Hitler's signature toothbrush mustache drawn on it and saying, "Adolf Canada."

The posts were understandably met with backlash ... with several users also pointing out they fell on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

Antonio Brown rips Matt Canada and wants to be the Steelers new offensive coordinator. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/euhVTb2e6F — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) September 24, 2023 @Blitz_Burgh

"Tweeting this is crazy," one follower replied ... while another added, "Yeah, this is wildly inappropriate. It's not even remotely funny."

The Steelers were able to score a few offensive touchdowns en route to a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders ... but it's safe to say AB was still not satisfied with Canada's performance nonetheless.