Bret Michaels Bringing $20k in Gifts to Bahamas for Holidays

Bret Michaels is on a mission to give the folks in the Bahamas something to believe in ... including 15,000 lbs. of supplies and toys for all the good girls and boys!

The Poison lead singer is teaming up with The Paradise Fund to deliver gifts to 200 families in the Coopers Town village on Abaco island. We're told along with toys, Bret and members of the organization are packing planes with meals, winter clothing, books, school supplies and even Christmas trees.

Sources connected to the giveaway tell us Michaels will be flying in on his own plane Friday to deliver the goods ... and fittingly, he'll be wearing a Santa hat. We're told the Paradise volunteers will match him -- in elf garb.

All in all ... $20,000 worth of gifts and supplies will be dispersed to the families in need.