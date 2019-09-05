Bahamas Gets Much Needed Hurricane Dorian Relief After Viral Post

Exclusive

Hurricane Dorian's decimation of the Bahamas is igniting the generosity of the masses -- and showcasing the power of social media.

The very simple -- yet clearly effective -- "Pray for Bahamas" post spread like fire on Instagram following the Category 5 hurricane crushing the string of islands. DJ Khaled himself and "Insecure" actress Amanda Seales were among a number of celebs who reposted to their millions of followers.

It seems that's when that confounding IG algorithm got busy ... leading to a flyer posted by Smiles Trust Inc. -- a grassroots group spearheading relief efforts -- then going viral.

The org's flyer, posted Monday, listed items the island nation desperately needs. When IG users started reposting both the "Pray for Bahamas" post AND the Smiles Trust list -- the group was almost instantly inundated with TONS of donations.

Smiles Trust tells us in just 2 days ... it raised more than $34k and counting. What's more ... we're told around 2,000 of EACH item listed on the flyer came pouring into the group. Nice!!!

Smiles Trust got so much attention, we're told its website crashed on Tuesday. There are now at LEAST 50 pallets worth of supplies ready to go ... hopefully by next week.

As you know, Hurricane Dorian killed at least 20 people in the Bahamas and reduced houses, hospitals and harbors to rubble. Basic necessities like fresh water, food and medical care are almost nonexistent right now.