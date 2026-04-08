Robert Griffin III Going For Olympic Gold In Flag Football

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Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III has found his new calling on the gridiron ... telling TMZ Sports he has fully caught the flag football bug ... and he's got his eyes on Olympic gold.

The former No. 2 pick in the NFL draft opened up on his new endeavor with Babcock this week ... fresh off his workouts with Team USA ahead of the IFAF World Championship in Germany.

The plan?? Dominate in Düsseldorf in August ... then go all-in on defending American soil in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Only 12 guys will get to sport the Red, White and Blue at the WCs in a few months ... and he's hoping to be one of them.

But any NFL star can't just waltz into the world of flag football without putting in the time ... and that was pretty clear with the results of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

RG3 broke down the differences between tackle and flag ... and explained how the attention to minor detail shines through when both go head-to-head.

That being said, Griffin III made it clear he is going into the experience as humble as can be -- he's hoping to learn from the guys that paved the way and use his talents to HELP them, not take their gigs.