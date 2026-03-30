NFL Launches Pro Flag Football League With Help From Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

The flag football hype train shows no signs of stopping anytime soon ... as the NFL announced it is launching a new professional flag football league.

The NFL and TMRW Sports Group -- the minds behind The Golf League -- announced the new venture on Monday, citing the "unprecedented global momentum for flag football, as the sport experiences rapid growth, expanding commercial interest and increasing engagement from prospective investment, media, and sponsorship partners."

NFL partners with @TMRWSports, world-class investors and athletes to launch new professional Flag Football league. pic.twitter.com/xBqiWR8BsT @NFL

As part of the announcement, they revealed some of the members of the investor group, and it is a list filled with stars.

Some of the big-time NFL names include Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli and Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

"Flag football’s rapid rise has been incredible, and the extensive list of current and former players supporting this league shows just how strongly athletes believe in its future," Brady said in the release. "I’m excited to help take this sport to even greater heights through the launch of a professional flag football league."

Non-football names include Alex Morgan, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King -- with King pumped for what this league could mean for the women of flag football.

"The momentum behind women’s sports has never been stronger, and flag football is poised to play a major role in that continued growth,” said Billie Jean King. “This new professional league will build on that progress by giving elite women athletes the stage they deserve to showcase their skills and shape the sport’s global trajectory."

TMRW Sports was selected after the NFL described it as its "first successful venture" in developing the TGL ... founded by Mike McCarley, Rory McIlroy and, funny enough, Tiger Woods.