DeAndre Hopkins Talks NFL Future, Down to Reunite With Kyler Murray in Minnesota

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DeAndre Hopkins opened up to TMZ Sports about his approach to free agency this offseason ... and he admitted if the Minnesota Vikings hit him up, he'd love to run it back with his old QB, Kyler Murray.

The 33-year-old vet spoke at length about his thought process as he figures out where to call home in 2026 ... and he made it clear he can absolutely contribute at a high level.

D-Hop is currently up for grabs after spending one season with the Baltimore Ravens, and we asked what's next for the five-time Pro Bowler.

When we brought up reconnecting with Murray, his teammate in Arizona from 2020 to 2022, he had nothing but high praise for the quarterback.

"Kyler ... that's my bro, man. Kyler is like family," Hopkins said at LAX this week.

"Whatever I can do for someone like that -- if Kyler needed me, if the Vikings need me, they know I'll be there."

He pointed out how the Vikings already have one of the league's top receivers, Justin Jefferson ... so adding him would be a good fit.

Either way, he believes Murray will fit "perfectly" with the Vikings ... and Hopkins is ready to prove he's still elite -- both physically and mentally.