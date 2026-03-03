Kyler Murray Pens Goodbye Note To Arizona Cardinals Fans Ahead Of Release

Kyler Murray's time with the Arizona Cardinals is set to end a week from Wednesday as the team plans to release him at the start of the new league year -- and the former first overall pick penned an emotional farewell to the city ... apologizing for not bringing home a Super Bowl.

The news broke on Tuesday that barring a trade between now and next week, the team will release him once the clock strikes 4 PM ET on March 11.

Not long after it went public ... Murray took to his X account to thank everyone who showed him and his family love during his time with the organization.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us," Murray wrote. "I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best."

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it."

His time in Arizona started off on a high note. Despite leading the league in sacks in his rookie season, he was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old helped guide the team to a 7-0 start in 2021, before losing 5 of their next seven heading into their only postseason appearance during his time in the Grand Canyon State, which ended in the Wild Card round with a 34-11 loss to the L.A. Rams.

Health then became a sticking point for Murray, who only played one full season in the last three years. He threw for 20,460 yards with 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions over the course of his seven seasons.