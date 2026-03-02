Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Sad After David Montgomery Trade ... End Of Sonic & Knuckles

Jahmyr Gibbs is in his feelings after his backfield mate, David Montgomery, was shipped outta the Motor City on Monday ... with the Pro Bowl running back going to social media to express sadness over the move.

28-year-old Montgomery, a Lion since 2023, was traded to the Texans for a 5th-round draft pick ... and his friend, and now former teammate, isn't happy.

Gibb, 23, posted an image of Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles walking away from one another, as a tear drops down from both their eyes.

Along with the pic, Jahmyr posted a broken heart emoji.

Of course, NFL fans will be familiar with the reference -- it's been their nickname since 2023, when the guys first played together.

Gibbs, with his quickness and shifty running style, is Sonic ... while Montgomery, Knuckles, for his bruising and powerful style.

Montgomery also reacted to the news on social media ... albeit without the aid of any cartoon characters.

"It's hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this," David wrote over a photo of him kneeling down on the field in his Lions uniform.

"Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for walking this chapter with me," DG wrote. "I'm beyond grateful -- and I'll always be proud to say I was shaped by this city and by you."

The 7-year NFL vet closed his note with this ... "With appreciation and respect, Dmoe."