NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Models In 'Fear Of God' Fashion Show

If DeAndre Hopkins ever gets bored catching footballs, he's got a career as a runway model to fall back on ... the Arizona Cardinals (for now) star walked in the 'Fear of God' fashion show Wednesday!

Several A-listers caught the star wideout on camera at the invite-only event for Jerry Lorenzo's fashion line ... held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cards teammate Isaiah Simmons shared footage of Hopkins walking the runway in a black two-piece fit and blue gloves.

DHop looked like an old pro on the runway, walking amongst the other professional models.

FYI, Hopkins signed with IMG Models in 2020. He was also named GQ's best-dressed athlete in 2019 and made Sports Illustrated's 50 most fashionable list in 2018 and 2019.

Hopkins has been enjoying the offseason ... aside from the modeling, he's traveled and hung out with his buddies, including former NFL star Dez Bryant, creating a helluva commotion in Dallas.

The Cardinals are reportedly shopping the 5-time Pro Bowler ... looking for a 2nd rounder plus "something else of value”, according to SI's Albert Breer.