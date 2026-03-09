Tua Tagovailoa Getting Released By Dolphins After Six Seasons

Tua Tagovailoa's time in Miami is over -- the Dolphins have decided they will release the quarterback after six seasons and two playoff appearances.

The news came out minutes ago that just two seasons after Tagovailoa -- the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- signed a four-year extension worth $212 million ... the team is looking for a new leader under center.

The Dolphins will release the signal-caller as a post-June 1 cut ... leaving them an NFL-record $99 million in dead money to spread over two years.

"Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Tagovailoa said after the news.

"As I prepare for the next chapter, I move forward with gratitude, faith, and memories I’ll cherish for a lifetime. South Florida will always hold a special place in my heart."

This release may not come as a shock to many -- the Dolphins' new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, did say at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that "everything is on the table" when it came to Tagovailoa, including a trade.

"Tua, I thought, even though things didn't go well at the end of the year, did some good things along the way," Sullivan said. "And it's my job to infuse competition into that room along with every other room as we go down the road."

Not everyone agreed that Tagovailoa should've been traded or released -- former Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead told TMZ Sports, despite the ups and downs, Tua should remain at Miami's No. 1 QB.

Tagovailoa played just one full season during his six years due to injuries... and recorded 18,166 passing yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions.

Under head coach Mike McDaniel -- who was cut in January -- Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs twice.