Tua Tagovailoa Should Remain Dolphins' QB Despite Struggles, Terron Armstead Says

Mike McDaniel is gone -- is Tua Tagovailoa next? Terron Armstead hopes not ... telling TMZ Sports he believes he has what it takes to remain the Dolphins' No.1 quarterback!

Speculation's been mounting after Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of this past season ... following a year in which he threw a career-high 15 interceptions and was sacked 30 times.

The rumors intensified after McDaniel was fired this week ... with many thinking whoever the next Dolphins' next coach is probably moves on from Tua.

Armstead -- who played alongside Tagovailoa from 2022 to 2024 -- understands why the org. might consider parting ways after Tua's rough season ... but he insists Tua can redeem himself.

"My organic opinion is I believe Tua will be the quarterback," Armstead said.

"You make the big investment to pay him, to keep him, to be the franchise guy. He had a bad year. No question about it. He had a down year; his performance was not up to par."

Now, when it comes to the future of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a season-ending injury, Armstead said he's focusing on rehabbing and not what's to come.

"He's focusing on getting back to him and being the best version of himself," Armstead said.

"Getting healthy, running full speed again, being able to cut, and all of those different things."