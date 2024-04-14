Dolphins' Terron Armstead Says Playoff Game With Chiefs Was Unbearably Cold

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Miami Dolphins looked like they were frozen in their playoff game against the Chiefs last season -- it's 'cause they kind of were ... at least, that's according to Terron Armstead, who tells TMZ Sports it was unbearably frigid in Kansas City that day.

Tua Tagovailoa's protector broke it all down for us during a lengthy chat about life and football this week ... explaining he had never experienced anything like that January 13 night at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Cold is not the word I would use to describe it," he said.

Officially, it was -4 degrees ... but Terron said it felt more like "negative 99." Reportedly, it was the fourth coldest game in NFL history -- although Armstead couldn't imagine how there were days that were possibly worse.

"I'm from Illinois," the Miami offensive lineman said, "so I've worked with snow, I've played in the snow. This was a historic day, in the wrong way."

"It was bad," he added. "It was bad."

Armstead isn't speaking in hyperbole ... some fans reportedly got frostbite so bad while in attendance, they actually had to undergo amputations.

Somehow, Armstead played in the game without any sleeves on (he told us he'll never wear them again after once giving up a sack in them), but he said there's no way they would've even mattered -- because it was simply that cold.

The Fins, as you know by now, ended up never getting over the temps ... and were blown out, 26-7.

Armstead said he laments the way the regular season ended ... because if they had just won a few more games down the stretch -- including the season-finale against the Bills -- they wouldn't have even been in that game in the first place.

But, he said he's excited for this upcoming year ... telling us he truly believes they're "close" to breaking through and becoming real-deal, Super Bowl contenders.

