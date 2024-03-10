Top NFL Draft Prospect Braden Fiske Says Playing For Colts Would Be 'Surreal'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Roger Goodell reveals next month that the Colts have drafted Braden Fiske ... don't be surprised to see the Florida State superstar going crazy -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports playing for his childhood favorite squad "would be pretty surreal!"

Although he's spent the past year down in Tallahassee soaking up the rays in the Sunshine State ... Fiske says he'd have no problem moving back to the cold if Indianapolis took him in the draft.

After all, he grew up in Michigan City, Indiana ... and idolized Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison and the rest of the legendary 2000s Colts.

"I think it'd be really cool to go back and represent Indiana and just play in my home state," he told us. "That'd be super cool."

There's just one small issue with the hypothetical, however ... and it's that the entire league now no doubt wants the 24-year-old on their team after what he did at the combine last week.

Braden Fiske hit them with the OH YEAH on the 40 😂. Now QBs will know who sacked them when they hear that OH YEAH coming @bradenfiske55 pic.twitter.com/JabLGbsYbU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 29, 2024 @RGIII

The 6-foot-5, 297-pound defensive lineman ran an explosive 4.78 in the 40-yard dash. He also clocked a 4.37 shuttle time that beat a record Aaron Donald had set. He looked great in drills too.

It's all culminated in a bunch of teams showing interest in him ... with nearly every one telling him they'll be at his Pro Day later this month to watch him on the field again.

Whatever franchise he ultimately ends up on, Fiske said he's got some names he's looking to sack ... with the early list including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers.

