Rob Gronkowski Says Patriots Scolded Him Over Draft Day Celebration

You gotta fight for your right to party ... and apparently, Rob Gronkowski didn't earn that privilege after getting drafted back in 2010 -- revealing the Patriots were SUPER pissed at him for celebrating on stage during his big night.

The future Hall of Famer detailed the hilarious interaction with his new team just minutes after they took him with the 42nd overall pick ... saying they called him amid his family's passionate huddle and told him to cut it out.

"They said, 'Hey, Rob. You can get off the stage now,'" Gronk said in a clip from the upcoming episode of "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" on Apple TV+. "'Enough is enough.'"

"And I'm sitting there like, 'Wow, I'm already in trouble! It's been five minutes since I've been on the Patriots and I'm already in trouble!'"

Everything ended up working out in the end ... as Gronk and Tom Brady became one of the most successful duos in NFL history -- winning four Super Bowls together (three with the Pats).

Speaking of Brady, he also unsurprisingly gets some airtime in the latest episodes ... revealing he wanted to continue playing after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in September 2008.

Of course, that didn't happen ... and the Matt Cassel era began, leading New England to an 11-5 record in Brady's absence.