Robert Kraft Says T. Swift Should've Dated 'Better Looking' Gronk Over Kelce

Play video content Instagram/@ShotbyStefon

Why?! Well, Gronk's hotter! 🔥

The New England Patriots owner joined Fanatics Collectibles to celebrate National Trading Card Day with collectors at a local card shop in West Palm Beach, FL ... when the billionaire was asked about his relationship with Swift.

“Her first stadium concert was on my birthday in 2010, June 5. We convinced her and her family that she could sell out a stadium," Kraft said of his decade-plus old convo with T.S. and her fam.

Kraft continued ... "So when she came to view the Chiefs play the Patriots this year at Gillette, I gave her a framed ticket from that concert, June 5, 2010. Think about it, she was like 18-19 and she’s done pretty well since then."

Play video content TMZ Studios

And, that's when Robert made a funny.

"Except maybe she should have been dating Gronk -- he’s better looking!”

Of course, Taylor and Travis are happier than a pig in you know what ... and Rob and Camille have dated for nearly a decade.

In other words ... everyone's happy!

When he wasn't breaking up couples (WE KID!), Kraft was hanging out with scores of fans who came out to celebrate Topps Hobby Rip Night. One young fan even left with a signed Tom Brady jersey.

Play video content Fanatics