Chiefs Fans Reportedly Getting Frostbite Amputations From NFL Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs fans literally sacrificed body parts to watch their favorite football team win an NFL playoff game ... because reports say some of them need amputations now.

When the Chiefs beat the Dolphins in sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium back in January -- on their way to a second straight Super Bowl win -- dozens of fans who attended the game reportedly came down with frostbite in the aftermath.

Now, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City says the vast majority of those frostbitten Chiefs fans are now being told to schedule amputations.

Among those frostbitten Chiefs diehards ... a man who took off his gloves for 5 minutes to put up a tent in the parking lot outside Arrowhead. HCA Midwest Health shared images of his injured hand, and it's pretty gnarly.

Remember ... the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins was played in -4 degree temperatures ... with a wind chill of -27 degrees at kickoff.

The game was the coldest in Chiefs franchise history ... and the fourth-coldest contest in NFL history ... but the weather didn't stop the 70,000-seat stadium from being packed to the gills.

Doctors are advising amputations for about 70% of patients coming into the Grossman Burn Center with frostbite ... while the other 30% have to spend weeks in hyperbaric oxygen tanks.