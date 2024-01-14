Taylor Swift Stares Googly-Eyed at Travis Kelce After Chiefs Playoff Victory

Play video content X / @Leabonics

Taylor Swift stared all googly-eyed at Travis Kelce as the power couple walked hand in hand out of Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night.

The pop superstar seemed totally enamored by her hunky beau Travis – the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who rolled to an easy 26-7 victory with his teammates over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild card game.

Check out the video ... Taylor, decked out in her red Chiefs jacket, is totally glued to Travis, sporting cool sunglasses and black leather pants. In another angle from behind ... the two are holding hands as the back of Taylor's coat is in full view -- emblazoned with the name "Kelce" and his NFL number "87."

Taylor also made a grand entrance – as usual – getting escorted in a golf cart to the VIP area so she could watch Travis from her stadium suite.

Video shows her rolling up in her chauffeured cart, stepping out and strolling past security and a bunch of media types with cameras.

During the game, Taylor was filmed interacting with other Chiefs fans in the stands, cheering and high-fiving with them. She was sitting right next to Travis' mom Donna, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany -- who all did a little dance in the suite.

Taylor has been a regular at Travis' NFL games since they confirmed they were an item in September 2023 – and even before that when they were rumored to be dating.