Taylor Swift Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Blake Lively In NYC

Taylor Swift made some quality time for her pal amid her jam-packed schedule and sizzling romance with Travis Kelce ... linking up with Blake Lively for a night out in NYC Wednesday.

The duo hit up Lucali's Pizzeria ... Taylor wearing a crushed velvet green dress and thigh-high brown boots ... and the ex-'Gossip Girl' actress in a side-slit suede miniskirt.

It wasn't just the two of them ... later they were joined by Zoe Kravitz, record producer Jack Antonoff -- and comedians Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael.

Taylor and Blake have been great friends since 2015 ... so it was only fitting the 'Karma' singer sought solace in her ... after she was the butt of a major joke at the Golden Globes.

TS made a swift exit after host Jo Koy poked fun at how the NFL has more camera shots of Taylor than the Globes -- leaving her visibly annoyed.