Taylor Swift Leaves Golden Globes Early After Award Loss, Jo Koy Joke

Taylor Swift is waking up in an odd place ... for the first time in a long time, she did NOT win something, and there's evidence the Golden Globes loss -- and getting called out by host Jo Koy -- didn't sit well with her.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Taylor was nowhere to be seen in the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Sunday night after her "Eras Tour" film lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category to "Barbie."

Folks started chiming in online, with one saying, "90% sure taylor has left the event she hasn’t been seen since barbie" ... another added, "Shes so funny."

Taylor Swift led the standing ovation for ‘Barbie’ as it won the #GoldenGlobe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. pic.twitter.com/1oUb5GLlGR — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 8, 2024 @RaminSetoodeh

For what it's worth, Taylor was spotted giving the "Barbie" cast and crew a standing ovation as they went up to grab their award, so her leaving might not have been out of spite -- at least, not toward them.

Now, a source at the award show tells us Taylor left her seat shortly after the Cinematic Achievement category to go to the restroom, and ended up watching the rest of the show from the back. We're told she did leave the venue altogether about 15 minutes before the Globes ended.

As we reported, there was one other thing that could've upset Taylor -- she was the butt of a joke earlier in the night as Jo Koy poked fun at how the NFL has more camera shots of Taylor compared to the Globes.

She seemed visibly annoyed by the remark -- so, maybe that's when she decided she'd dip out once her category was announced.