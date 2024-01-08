Golden Globes Gets Sky-High Ratings After Network Change, Negative Reception

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Golden Globes Viewership Up 50% After Jump to CBS

1/8/2024 2:27 PM PT
This year's Golden Globes ceremony had way more eyes on it compared to years past ... this despite a negative reaction to parts of the ceremony, and changing TV networks.

Sunday's televised event, which aired on CBS for the first time, was hit with some mixed reviews -- but the program had 9.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen ratings, which is up 50% from 2023's event.

Last year's show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on NBC, only reached 6.3 million viewers, and that was down from the year before that.

This year's show also streamed on Paramount+, and instantly became the platform's second-largest live-streamed special ever ... and was reportedly the largest live-streaming audience for CBS since last year's Grammy Awards.

Of course, the change from NBC to CBS wasn't the only shift -- the Hollywood Foreign Press lost ownership of the Golden Globes last year after landing in hot water over a lack of diversity.

01/07/24
IF LOOKS COULD KILL
There are a few potential explanations for the increase -- the enormous box office success of films like "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' ... the Taylor factor itself, and the fact NFL games on CBS immediately preceded the Globes.

As you know, folks negatively chimed in online about Jo Koy's job as this year's host, which included a dig at the NFL for its constant coverage of Taylor at Travis Kelce's games.

While online buzz might've made it seem like the award show took an L, the real story is the Globes won big.

