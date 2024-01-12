Travis Kelce Says He Has No Intentions Of Retiring After Season

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

No, Travis Kelce will not stop playing football and ride off into the sunset with Taylor Swift after this season ... he just revealed he has zero intentions of retiring anytime soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs star made it clear to reporters during a news conference Thursday that he will not hang up his spikes once the final whistle blows on this year ... despite speculation from many online.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said. "Man, I love it."

Of course, Kelce kind of sparked the rumors himself ... when he said in an interview in 2023 that he had given thought recently to what life after football would be like.

However, Kelce shut down all that talk Thursday ... telling media members, "I just love the challenge [football] gives me every single day to try to be at my best."

Kelce is coming off of his worst statistical season since 2015, failing to record 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in seven years. He's also completely blown up off the field, starring on "Saturday Night Live" and in various commercials. And, of course, he's dating the most famous pop star on the planet.

Yet still, he says he's not ready to give up the game just yet.