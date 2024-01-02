Travis Kelce's Managers Say Taylor Swift Relationship Isn't Publicity Stunt

Take off the tinfoil hats, folks -- Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is NOT a publicity stunt ... this according to the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's managers, who claim the relationship was never part of their "plan" to make him famous.

Of course, there has been speculation surrounding Tayvis ever since the pop superstar started showing up to Kelce's games earlier this season ... with many questioning if the coupling was actually all for clout.

Andre and Aaron Eanes -- who handle Kelce's business affairs -- did an interview with the New York Times about their client skyrocketing to fame over the past year ... and they say they've always had their sights set on getting the two-time Super Bowl champ bigger than the average athlete.

"People say to me, 'Man, it's been a crazy year,'" Aaron told the outlet. "When I say, 'Actually, it's not that crazy,' people look at me funny. It's because it's easy when you have a plan. We're executing that plan."

Their strategy has led to countless commercials, an expanded business portfolio and a "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig ... but Kelce's team insists dating the biggest musician on the planet wasn't on their 2023 bingo card.

Swift previously told Time her new relationship was the result of Kelce putting her "on blast" for not meeting him before or after her Arrowhead Stadium concert ... and they got to know each shortly after -- becoming a full-on couple, even spending the holidays together.

Play video content 1/1/24 Instagram/@krystenrachelle