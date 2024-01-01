Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share New Year's Eve Kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started 2024 off with a bang ... or at least a steamy kiss in a now-viral video sweeping social media.

The songstress and the NFL star grabbed each other at midnight with Taylor wrapping her arms around Travis' neck and pulling him in close for a smooch.

Taylor and Travis could have been at ANY party in the 🌎 for NYE🎉🥂…and they chose KC with his (and now her) closest friends and family…

🥹Happy 2024🍾 pic.twitter.com/DFLxEC7F7h — Jenna (@jennaxkc) January 1, 2024 @jennaxkc

While partygoers around them noticed the two going at it, the happy couple seemed too preoccupied with one another to care.

It's not clear exactly where the lovebirds rang in the New Year, but it's likely they stuck around Kansas City after Travis' game against the Bengals.

As we previously reported ... T-Swift pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium solo Sunday afternoon to cheer on her beau, a common occurrence these days.

Taylor has become a staple at Chiefs games since she and Travis went public back in September. She's even traveled to the frigid Northeast to take in a couple games this season.

As for what the pair's plans in the new year might be, that's anyone's guess. We know Taylor and Travis wanted to spend the holidays together after being apart for Thanksgiving, and T-Swift's got shows in Japan coming up in February.

In the interim though, Tayvis seems content on enjoying their time together ... and each other's mouths as well.