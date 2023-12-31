Taylor Swift Not Causing Travis Kelce's On-Field Woes, Chiefs Legend Insists

Play video content TMZSports.com

Legendary Kansas City running back Christian Okoye is urging the Taylor Swift critics to shake off their hate -- telling TMZ Sports the pop star is absolutely not the reason for Travis Kelce's struggles this season.

"She has nothing to do with how the team's doing right now," Okoye said emphatically this week.

Of course, there are many who are disagreeing with the Nigerian Nightmare these days ... as Kelce's play has dropped off dramatically from where it had been earlier this season.

He's only scored one touchdown since Week 8 -- and the Chiefs have subsequently lost five of their last eight games.

But Okoye says none of that is Swift's fault -- telling us defenses have simply come up with schemes to neutralize Kelce.

"Taylor Swift is not on the field," Okoye said. "Travis is playing like he always plays. Teams are just doubling up on him now knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls."

Okoye says the game film tells the real story -- explaining, "All of the sudden teams figured out if they can double him up and hold [Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket, everything will be all right for them. And that's what they're doing."

Okoye added he's loved what Swift has brought to the team this year.

"When you're doing bad, people have to find excuses," Okoye said. "And they have to point fingers. Especially those who don't like the situation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce."

"Those people are pointing fingers and making it up right now. So I have to tell you they are wrong."

Okoye was hopeful the team could get back on track when Swift undoubtedly attends K.C.'s game later Sunday against the Bengals.

