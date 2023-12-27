Travis Kelce Had Hickey-Like Mark in Chiefs Game, Taylor Swift Fans Rejoice

Taylor Swift's fans are seeing red -- more than usual -- because Travis Kelce was spotted with a big ol' red mark on his neck that's giving hickey in a big way ... at least to Swifties!

We present Exhibit A: The Chiefs' tight end was all red-neck'd, in a good way, during the Chiefs' game against the Patriots last weekend. Yes, some fans eagle-eyed fans were still looking at pics from the Dec. 17 game when they discovered what they think is Taylor's love mark on her man.

As you can imagine, they're going nuts over it. Of course, Taylor was in the stands at the Chiefs/Pats game with her dad, Scott -- who is usually an Eagles fan, but threw on some Chiefs garb to show support.

Now, Swifties aside -- just for a moment, gang -- and we have to say that mark on Trav's neck could easily be an ingrown hair or a shaving scar. Yes, we're the wet blanket.

Whatever it was ... the hickey-esque thingy seemed to be gone in time for the Chiefs game on Christmas day game against the Raiders.