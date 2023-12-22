Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Lookin' Great Shirtless in a Towel As Taylor Swift Records in NYC

12/22/2023 6:58 AM PT
SportsCenter

We're seeing more of why Taylor Swift is attracted to Travis Kelce ... courtesy of a couple pics he snapped a few years back.

Travis, now 34, shot a video back in 2017 while he enjoyed a day at the spa. We knew the dude was fit, but it's better than we thought!

SportsCenter

It's some sort of bubble massage, which Travis clearly enjoyed. He stands up and voices his approval over the treatment, and in the process gives people a look at what's under the jersey.

SportsCenter

You see him flex a bit and then disentangles his hair as he peers into the camera.

Now to the present ... Taylor was at a recording studio Thursday night in NYC, but she's heading to Kansas City to spend time with her BF and hit up the Chiefs game on Christmas Day.

taylor swift
Backgrid

The relationship, we're told, is already super serious and there are rumblings of a ring in the not-too-distant future. We will see, but it feels like that's the trajectory.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding Hands
Launch Gallery
Taylor & Travis holding Hands!! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

As for the recently-surfaced Travis video, one fan commented, "Taylor i get it."

Old news is old news!
