'Taylor' & 'Travis' Baby Name Searches Skyrocket as Romance Heats Up

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not be anywhere near the baby-making stage of their relationship, but that doesn't mean others aren't ... and it sounds like folks like their names.

A rep for BabyNames.com -- one of the premiere destinations for digital baby name sifting online -- tells TMZ ... it's them, they're the problem (or the reason, rather) for why they believe searches for the monikers of "Taylor" and "Travis" have skyrocketed on their site.

We're told those two names have jumped about 25% between November and December compared to what their users might normally search -- and BN.com says they attribute this to the Tayvis phenomenon that's consumed pop culture throughout the entirety of fall.

Obviously, Taylor was a major star before hooking up with Travis ... but we're told the relationship has, arguably, made her even more popular -- and the proof's in the data.

BTW, if you're wondering what these names mean and where they come from -- we know that too. Taylor is an English gender-neutral name that literally means ... "One who tailors clothes." As for Travis, another English name that means "From the crossing or Tollgate."

We've seen this sort of craze with baby names before -- namely, when the "Barbie" movie came out and people were totally obsessed with it ... flocking to BabyNames.com to look up those names as well at the time. Now, Taylor appears to be dominating their online engines.