Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Is Part Of The Chiefs, Team's Embracing Her
12/22/2023 10:44 AM PT
Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce's boo, Taylor Swift, is seeing a lot of love from the Kansas City Chiefs... 'cause according to him, she's basically a teammate!
The Chiefs' QB had glowing things to say about the singer during a chat on "CBS Mornings," admitting the guys kinda kept their distance from the romance when it first started ... but they all quickly opened up to her.
Patrick says a few jokes about Travis' new relationship just came with the territory -- but adds the entire gang has since welcomed her with open arms, claiming she's an honorary member to them.
PM gave TS a rave review, too ... saying she's "top tier" and is even part of Chiefs Kingdom.
He also says he's loving how well Taylor's been getting along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes -- they've been like white on rice from the get go.
Remember, the whole country went nuts when Taylor and Travis were first spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together back in September ... and who knows where it's gonna go?