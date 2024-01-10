NFL Dubs Travis Kelce 'Travis Swift' In Chiefs Vs. Dolphins Preview
Travis Kelce NFL Dubs Star 'Travis Swift' ... In Playoff Game Preview
1/10/2024 11:37 AM PT
The NFL is continuing to milk the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story big-time ... formally dubbing the Chiefs star "Travis Swift" in an official video it put out this week.
The league dropped its nickname for the Kansas City tight end in a YouTube clip that previewed the Chiefs' upcoming wild-card round game against the Dolphins.
Not the NFL calling him Travis Swift Kelce ijbol pic.twitter.com/E7P8s0gPoR— Val • (@karmaszone) January 10, 2024 @karmaszone
In the footage -- which was posted Tuesday night -- a narrator can be heard explaining that Miami will have to "take on Travis Swift Kelce" when it heads to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
The league then flashed to a shot of Swift laughing and hanging out in a suite at one of Kelce's games earlier this season.
The video received a mixed reaction from fans who caught the quip ... with some calling it disrespectful -- while others loving it for Swift.
Of course, the Chiefs and the NFL have been pulling moves like these ever since Swift first showed up at a Kelce game in September ... changing their X page backgrounds and even making a Hallmark movie-themed game preview that had Swift Easter Eggs inside of it.
Don't forget just how magical the postseason can be ✨— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024 @Chiefs
The full trailer for Falling for Football is here! pic.twitter.com/hOA9Y5W3av
It's not yet known if Taylor will be there for this weekend's big game ... though given the way she's attended just about every other one of her new man's tilts this season -- expect a whole lot more Swift coverage come Saturday night!