NFL Dubs Travis Kelce 'Travis Swift' In Chiefs Vs. Dolphins Preview

The NFL is continuing to milk the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story big-time ... formally dubbing the Chiefs star "Travis Swift" in an official video it put out this week.

The league dropped its nickname for the Kansas City tight end in a YouTube clip that previewed the Chiefs' upcoming wild-card round game against the Dolphins.

Not the NFL calling him Travis Swift Kelce ijbol pic.twitter.com/E7P8s0gPoR — Val • (@karmaszone) January 10, 2024 @karmaszone

In the footage -- which was posted Tuesday night -- a narrator can be heard explaining that Miami will have to "take on Travis Swift Kelce" when it heads to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The league then flashed to a shot of Swift laughing and hanging out in a suite at one of Kelce's games earlier this season.

The video received a mixed reaction from fans who caught the quip ... with some calling it disrespectful -- while others loving it for Swift.

Of course, the Chiefs and the NFL have been pulling moves like these ever since Swift first showed up at a Kelce game in September ... changing their X page backgrounds and even making a Hallmark movie-themed game preview that had Swift Easter Eggs inside of it.

Don't forget just how magical the postseason can be ✨



The full trailer for Falling for Football is here! pic.twitter.com/hOA9Y5W3av — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024 @Chiefs