Kansas City Chiefs Tease Playoff Matchup With Hilarious Hallmark Movie Spoof

Play video content Instagram/Chiefs

The Chiefs are hoping to lure fans into their upcoming playoff run with a little bit of love ... teasing their first postseason matchup with none other than a Hallmark movie spoof!!

The NFL org. is expected to drop the full parody later Wednesday -- but on Tuesday night, they shared just a snippet of it ... and so far, it's looks pretty darn good!

In the clip, you can see Tyler Hynes -- a staple of plenty of real Hallmark movies -- working in what appears to be a Chiefs-themed store ... when an emotional Jannel Parrish strolls by and chastises him for his love for K.C.

"You're not just a fan!" she says. "It's your livelihood ... It's the Chiefs or me!"

She then adds before she storms off, "I hate football!" ... which prompts Hines to respond, "Amber, come on! Nobody hates football."

The clip then cuts out ... although the Chiefs promised in a social media post there will be more "coming soon."

As for who else will be in the flick, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, teased that she's making an appearance ... sharing a photo of her in a white shirt with the comment, "my acting debut."

Of course, some fans are hoping the movie will somehow feature Kelce's budding love for Taylor Swift -- or at least have some themes of it.