Travis Kelce Gifts 38 Custom Jumpsuits To Chiefs Teammates For Christmas

Move over, Santa Claus ... Travis Kelce was the real MVP of Christmas in Kanas City this year -- 'cause the tight end gifted a grip of custom-made velour jumpsuits to his Chiefs teammates for the December holiday!!

The K.C. star revealed his act of generosity on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast this week ... explaining he teamed up with Los Angeles-based designer Daniel Patrick to get some of his guys some one-of-a-kind drip.

"Everyone this winter can just enjoy a nice velour top and bottom," Kelce said of the presents, "just a hoodie and sweatpants. So good."

Patrick tells TMZ Sports getting all the gifts together was a bit stressful -- as Kelce hit him up for the job only just a couple weeks before Xmas.

"We literally had to move heaven and earth to get it done in time," Patrick said.

But, DP -- who launched his luxury sports brand in 2012 -- somehow got them all ready and delivered before the 25th ... and as you can see from Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith's Instagram ... the guys were clearly diggin' how they came out.

We're told Kelce got 38 custom pieces in total from Patrick -- who has worked with other A-list celebrities including Usher, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber -- and the Chiefs players either received a black or grey oversized hoodie with parachute sweatpants.

Play video content Instagram/chiefs

Of course, Kelce wasn't the only Chief who hooked up his team for Xmas ... Patrick Mahomes also gifted some of the guys custom golf carts featuring their names and jersey numbers.