Ex-NFL Star Terron Armstead Says No Chance Of Unretirement, 'I'm Done'

Playoff-caliber teams looking for offensive line help can lose Terron Armstead's number ... 'cause the former NFL star tells TMZ Sports there's no way he's coming out of retirement.

Armstead officially called it a career back in April ... but when we sat down with him to talk about several hot-button football topics this week, we just had to ask if he still has some itch to suit up again.

Armstead, though, made it clear he'll never dust off his helmet and shoulder pads from here ... saying matter-of-factly, "I'm done."

So Armstead's time in the NFL will officially come to a close at 12 seasons ... but he told us he's not moving very far away from the game at all.

Armstead -- who now has a podcast where he regularly gives his takes on ball -- said he's been glued to the league ... and is enthralled by the drama it's putting out week after week after week.

"It's crazy being an NFL fan," he told us.