Tom Brady Asked NFL About Playing QB While Owning Raiders

Tom Brady, Las Vegas Raiders emergency quarterback?! It's an idea the G.O.A.T. -- minority owner of the team -- actually looked into ... but one he said the NFL didn't like very much!

Brady revealed the news while speaking with CNBC, who, on the heels of TB12 playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, asked whether he had looked into the possibility of throwing on pads in a situation where the team was in desperate need.

Tom Brady said he asked the NFL about the logistics of returning to play as a minority owner:



“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”



🎥: @sherman4949 pic.twitter.com/m5rFpwBbDA @Coach_Yac

"I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much," Brady said.

"We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

Even if Brady decided he wanted to make it a reality, it wouldn't be as simple as the Raiders signing him to the active roster.

The league told CNBC that he would have to divest from his ownership stake in the team (that ain't happening) -- pointing to a 2023 rule that prohibits players or team employees from taking equity in a club.

Not to mention, there would be "salary cap issues."

Of course, if it weren't for the whole ownership issue, there wouldn't be an issue if TB12 wanted to come back. In fact, we watched Philip Rivers make a shocking return to the league last season at 44-years-old.