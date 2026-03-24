Tom Brady Keeps Apologizing for Tim McCarver Gaffe After Death Mix Up

Tom Brady is still saying sorry -- and this time, he’s really laying it on thick.

The G.O.A.T. opened his latest newsletter Tuesday morning with yet another apology to Tim McCarver's family after an awkward tribute remembering the MLB legend as if he had just passed away … even though McCarver actually died in 2023.

And now, Brady’s giving the full behind-the-scenes breakdown of how things went so sideways two weeks ago.

According to Brady, the original piece -- titled “Leading Through Likability” -- was meant to reflect on McCarver’s legacy and the leadership trait he admired most: likability. In that tribute, he praised McCarver as “insightful, analytical, passionate, and immensely likable,” using him as a jumping-off point for a broader lesson on leadership.

The problem? The version that hit inboxes didn’t read like a reflection -- it read like breaking news.

Brady now says he was thinking about the anniversary of McCarver’s passing when he started writing … but somewhere in the editing process, that key wording got “cut and changed,” turning the whole thing into a time-warp that had readers wondering if they’d missed something huge.

“I feel badly about it, still,” Brady admitted in his latest post, taking full accountability.

“There are no excuses,” he added, basically treating a newsletter blunder like a fourth-quarter interception, vowing to learn from it and be better next time.

And to be fair, he’s handled the aftermath like you’d expect -- quick correction, immediate apology, and now a second, more detailed one.

But that’s also what makes this whole thing so bizarre.

We’re talking about TB12 -- the king of preparation and attention to detail -- somehow letting a tribute go out that was off by three years.

The original email was fixed within minutes, but the internet had already clocked it … and now -- even with Brady’s explanation about editing mishaps and missing context -- people are still stuck on how a slip like that even happens.