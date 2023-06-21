Shaun White, Nina Dobrev Share Electric Scooter, Rock Matching Outfits In NYC

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are basically morphing into the same person at this point -- the couple threw on some matching outfits and shared an electric scooter as they zoomed through NYC this week!!

The retired snowboarder and his actress girlfriend decided to squeeze together on one vehicle as they coasted to their destination ... but they didn't seem to mind, 'cause they were both smiling from ear to ear!!

To make things even more adorable, White and Dobrev matched for the occasion ... rocking all black tops and bottoms, white shoes and sunglasses.

36-year-old Shaun took control of the steering during the joyride ... while Nina, 34, appeared to multitask and check out her phone. Gotta give the "Vampire Diaries" star some props 'cause she was wearing a bit of a heel!!

White and Dobrev first met in 2019 ... and have been inseparable ever since.