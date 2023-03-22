Shaun White, Toby Miller Teach Finneas How To Snowboard

Play video content

Snowboarding stars Shaun White and Toby Miller took a break from shredding the gnar to share their knowledge with a newbie this week -- Finneas -- and by looking at footage of the lessons, he didn't suck!!

The singer-songwriter/Billie Eilish's older bro and his actress girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, hit the slopes with The Flying Tomato and his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, while in Aspen this week ... and it looked like a helluva time.

The "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" crooner only posted one clip from the training session, but he was able to keep his balance as he made his way down a gradual decline ... with Miller spotting him from behind.

"Very ridiculous that my first time snowboarding ever I got to learn from Shaun White and Toby Miller but I am not complaining!!!" Finneas said on Instagram.

No word on if it was Claudia's first time as well ... but she also appeared to be in great spirits throughout the trip.

Finneas has a ton of Grammys and other awards in his trophy case ... but is an X Games medal next??