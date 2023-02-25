Billie Eilish Gets Restraining Order Against Shirtless Intruder

Good news for Billie Eilish ... a judge granted the singer's temporary restraining order against a shirtless man whom she caught lurking outside her Los Angeles home.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge ordered Raymond Black to stay at least 100 yards away from Billie and her house ... and, more importantly, stop HARASSING her!!

The documents say Black must also avoid going to the home of Billie's parents, Maggie and Patrick.

The judge specified that the order was based on "a credible threat of violence or stalking."

As we first reported, Billie returned to her home Monday night only to find Black standing shirtless outside her living room window when she flipped on the lights. Even scarier, Black was gazing directly at Billie through the glass.

Totally freaked out, Billie called 911. Cops responded and searched the area for Black, arresting him nearby.

Billie says she reviewed her home security footage from earlier in the day ... the video allegedly showed Black walking around her property, taking off his clothes and even using her outdoor shower.

Not only that ... Billie says Black loitered around her property while it was under construction last year and has shown up at her parent's home looking for her.