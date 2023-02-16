Cops Swarm Billie Eilish's Home After Prankster Makes Call for Wellness Check

Billie Eilish's L.A. home became the center of some very unnecessary police action thanks to a prankster who sounded a false alarm that the singer may be in trouble.

Several Glendale PD squad cars and officers ascended on the home Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to check on Billie's well-being. We're told when cops got to the home, they made contact with members of Billie's team and determined everything was A-OK ... so it appears someone made a prank call.

While the call Wednesday was a false alarm, Billie and her family recently had a serious issue at the house where she grew up and where her parents still live.

TMZ broke the story -- Billie got a 5-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson after he allegedly broke into the family home last month, professing his love for the singer. The restraining order also protects her mom, dad and brother, Finneas.

As we've reported ... Billie is just another in a string of celebs who have fallen victim to these pesky calls.