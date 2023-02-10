Billie Eilish Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Family Home Intruder

Billie Eilish and her family are getting court-ordered protection from the man she claims broke into her childhood home.

The "lovely" singer appeared virtually in court Thursday for a hearing, where a judge granted Billie a 5-year restraining order against 39-year-old Christopher Anderson. Billie's parents, Patrick and Maggie, and brother, Finneas, are also getting protection.

Play video content 1/5/23 Fox11

TMZ broke the story ... Billie got a temporary restraining order against Anderson last month after her dad claimed Anderson broke into the family home after professing his love for Billie, even though she's never met him.

Billie says she didn't feel safe visiting her family anymore ... especially after they had to call cops to the home 5 times in December as a result of Anderson's unwanted visits.