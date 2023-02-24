Billie Eilish Wants Restraining Order from Man Who Stood Shirtless Outside Her Home

Billie Eilish says she got a jump scare when she came home ... claiming when she flipped on the lights in her living room, a random man was standing shirtless outside her window.

The singer beelined it to court after Monday's alleged incident and is seeking court-ordered protection from a 23-year-old man named Raymond Black.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Billie claims she received quite the shock Monday when she got home around 7:30 PM and discovered Black had snuck onto her property and made himself comfortable.

Billie claims she has security footage showing Black loitering around her Los Angeles home Monday afternoon, walking around her property, taking his clothes off and helping himself to her outdoor shower as he waited for her to get back.

She claims when she got home, she went straight inside and turned on a light in the living room to discover a shirtless Black on the pool deck staring back at her, with only a glass window separating them.

Billie says she called 911 and police raced to the home within minutes, searching her property for the culprit. She says cops didn't find him there, but ultimately tracked Black down a short while later on a nearby street and arrested him.

While Billie says Monday's alleged incident was super scary, she claims the same man also showed up looking for her at her parent's home ... and says he also made a couple visits to her home last year when it was still under construction.

Play video content 1/5/23 Fox11

Billie says his alleged behavior is causing her anxiety, fear and emotional distress ... and she's asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to keep him away from her and her parents.