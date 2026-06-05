'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle’s Ex Claims She Broke Into His Home, Threatened Him

Ex Claims She Broke Into His Home, Threatened to Kill Him

"Bad Boys" star Theresa Randle is facing new legal issues after her ex filed a restraining order claiming she broke into his home and desperately needs help ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the petition filed by Theresa’s ex, Dario Pallini, who claims the the 61-year-old actress -- who also appeared in "Malcolm X" -- has been harassing him since their 2024 split.

Pallini, who says he dated Theresa for two years, claims she broke into his home on June 1, when he came home to find her "sitting in my closet with my dog" and "smoking crack." He says she was "surprised I was there and said that she thought I was in jail."

He says he told Theresa she needed to leave, but claims she "began saying things that didn't make sense" and told him "'she doesn't bow down to no man, you Aryan piece of s***.'"

Per the petition, Pallini threatened to call the cops, which he says led to her throwing a can of vegetables at him, hitting him in the head.

Pallini says he then called police, who made her leave. Still, he says he is afraid she will come back and break in.

In his filing, Pallini claimed there was another incident on May 18, when he woke up to find her in his apartment. He says he could "tell she was high because she started to clean my house and telling me that I owe her."

He claims she threatened to shoot him and then grabbed a pole that was part of his medical bed and swung it at his head. He says she hit him in the shoulder before he was able to grab the pole from her ... adding she was arrested that night, as well.

Pallini ends by telling the judge, "She is addicted to drugs and needs help."

The judge has granted the temporary restraining order with a hearing date set for June 23.