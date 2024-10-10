Actress Theresa Randle Arrested for Felony Assault

Actress Theresa Randle was arrested for assault this week in Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops were first called to an L.A.-area home for an alleged assault on October 5. Officers responded and took a report -- Randle was gone by that time. Two days later, they got another call from the same location reporting a possible domestic issue and a potential restraining order violation.

Sources say when officers arrived, the "Bad Boys" actress was at the scene, and she was arrested for felony assault -- for the October 5 incident.

We're told the actress was irate and far from cooperative during the booking process.

Law enforcement sources say when Theresa went to court on October 9, the D.A. rejected the case.

Theresa Randle has had a successful acting career, starring in hits like "Beverly Hills Cop III," "Space Jam," and the 'Bad Boys' franchise. Her most recent film credit was in "Bad Boys for Life" back in 2020.