'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle Arrested for Domestic Violence

Theresa Randle -- the retired actress best known for her roles in "Bad Boys" and "Malcolm X" -- has been arrested again ... TMZ has learned.

According to online records, Randle was booked on March 1 on a felony charge of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. It appears she was released two days later ... with cops citing insufficient evidence as the reason they let her go.

This isn't the first time Randle has run into legal trouble ... remember, we told you about her October 2024 arrest for felony assault.

Law enforcement sources told us at the time ... cops were called to an L.A.-area home for an alleged assault and took a report -- but Randle was already gone by the time they got there.

We're told they received another call two days later reporting a possible domestic issue and a potential restraining order violation ... and when cops arrived, they arrested Randle for the earlier alleged incident.

Our sources told us Randle was irate and uncooperative during her booking in October 2024. The district attorney ended up rejecting the case a few days later.