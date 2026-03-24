Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Avoids Jail Time in DV and Drugs Case

Wes Scantlin -- the lead singer of rock band Puddle of Mudd -- just got some great news in court ... he won't be spending time in the slammer in his domestic battery and drug possession case.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show that in lieu of jail time, Wes was put into a one-year diversion program and has to enroll in and complete a drug rehab program.

Remember ... police arrested Wes last year after cops say he got physical with his girlfriend. According to the cops, they also found drugs on his person during a search.

But now, the judge accepted the plea agreement to put him in the diversion program for the drug possession charge, and dismissed the remaining counts.