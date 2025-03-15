Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence, Drugs

More legal issues for Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin ... police arrested him after cops say he got physical with his girlfriend.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police in Torrance, CA received a call to an apartment around 3 AM Tuesday night for a fight.

We're told when officers arrived, they talked to Wes and his girlfriend and determined the couple got into a verbal argument that at one point, allegedly turned physical.

Our sources say police saw visible marks on the woman's arms and Wes was arrested. During a search of his person, we're told cops allegedly found a small amount of a controlled substance.

In the end, we're told Wes was booked for felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. He's still in the L.A. County Jail with bail set at $90,000.

The arrest comes after Wes was busted back in August after a traffic stop in Burbank turned into a tense standoff with SWAT.