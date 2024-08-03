Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested After Standoff With SWAT

Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a tense standoff ... with cops eventually resorting to using pepper spray to get him out of his car ... this according to law enforcement.

Burbank PD tells TMZ Wesley was arrested Wednesday ... after they pulled over his black Hummer H2 in Burbank for a traffic violation and asked him for his ID. Officers say they found out Scantlin had an active warrant from a previous case for allegedly having a weapon at an airport.

We’re told when officers asked Wesley to get out of the car, he refused … and after several attempts, a crisis negotiator came to negotiate, but cops say he still wouldn’t budge.

Our sources tell us spray was then deployed, but even that didn't do the trick, forcing SWAT to come in at around 4:00 AM and break the car window to shoot non-lethal pepper balls to finally get him to surrender and exit the car.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital to get his eyes flushed from the pepper balls, but in the end, he was ok.