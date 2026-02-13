Stefon Diggs' Alleged Victim Speaks Out, Focused On Healing

The personal chef who accused Stefon Diggs of choking her following a Patriots game in December is speaking out after his first court appearance Friday in Boston, saying she's focused on healing as the legal process begins to play out.

Mila Adams shared her statement shortly after Diggs entered a not-guilty plea in the case, writing that she would "never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone's reputation."

"I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives."

"My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity. I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same."

Adams also took time to address claims she is engaged in settlement discussions -- which she adamantly denies.

"I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter, statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue."

As you know ... Diggs is accused of slapping and choking his former personal chef over a salary dispute. The 32-year-old was formally charged in the case on December 29.

A member of his legal team, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters that once everything is said and done ... the allegations will be proven false.

"We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated."